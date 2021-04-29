GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $66.75 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57.

