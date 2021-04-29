GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

