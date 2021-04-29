GWM Advisors LLC Sells 11,746 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,059,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,780,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 27,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $138.73 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.54.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

