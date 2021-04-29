GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,134 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

