GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,939 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. United Bank raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 859.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $1,473,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

