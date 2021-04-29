GWM Advisors LLC Sells 52,962 Shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,962 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 41,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 141,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,000.

BIZD stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

