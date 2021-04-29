GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,204 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,066,606 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of USMC opened at $38.35 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

