GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,772 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,772 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.