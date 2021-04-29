GWM Advisors LLC Takes $7.09 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

