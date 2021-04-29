GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $64.98 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and $21.03 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000616 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,191,727 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

