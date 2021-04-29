H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in April

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 31st total of 403,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,633.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HISJF remained flat at $$21.14 during midday trading on Thursday. H.I.S. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

