H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 163.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

