Hacken Token (HAI) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $67.01 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,648,151 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

