Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 52-Week High at $400.20

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 389.40 ($5.09), with a volume of 348806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.80 ($5.16).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 366.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.17. The stock has a market cap of £775.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34.

In other news, insider Tom Singer bought 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

