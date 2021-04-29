Halving Coin Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00278726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.91 or 0.01115329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00723194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,904.50 or 1.00551725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

