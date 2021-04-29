Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HNLGY stock remained flat at $$12.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Hang Lung Group has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

