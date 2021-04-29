Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,899. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,822,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 324,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $17,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

