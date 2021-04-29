HARD Protocol (HARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $104.16 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $104.16 million and $19.02 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.