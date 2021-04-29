Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.20.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

TSE HDI traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,084. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$754.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.