Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDI. CIBC raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.20.
TSE HDI traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,084. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$11.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.78. The firm has a market cap of C$754.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
