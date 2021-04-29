Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.21

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.14, with a volume of 3304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.75.

HDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.70.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.09 million and a PE ratio of 20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. Analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 2.4799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.