Hardwoods Distribution’s (HDIUF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

HDIUF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

