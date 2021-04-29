Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 41,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 328,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

