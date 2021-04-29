Hardy Reed LLC Grows Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $74.62. 823,914 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43.

