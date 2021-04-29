Hardy Reed LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.48. The company had a trading volume of 36,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.50.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.