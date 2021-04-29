Hardy Reed LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,755 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,448. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.