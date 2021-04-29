Hardy Reed LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $98.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

