Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTH) shares rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 50,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average daily volume of 9,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRTH. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a market cap of $34.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Harte Hanks had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Analysts predict that Harte Hanks, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTH)

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various omni-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

