Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 4,657 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR opened at $377.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.19 and a 200-day moving average of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.96 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

