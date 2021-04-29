Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 8,968 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,556 shares of company stock worth $1,218,292 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IRM stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.94, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

