Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of WU opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

WU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

