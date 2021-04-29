Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

