Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.31 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $197.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $202.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

