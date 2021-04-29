Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

