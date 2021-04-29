Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.82.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $403.95 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

