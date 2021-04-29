Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 21,247 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

