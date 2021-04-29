Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEN opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

