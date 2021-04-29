Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $147.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

