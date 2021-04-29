Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,707 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $1,834,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 57,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Masco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.