Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 511 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.36.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.