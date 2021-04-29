Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 47,934.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,039,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,614,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.43. 5,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.