Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. On average, analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $280.69 million, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBIO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

