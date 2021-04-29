Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.

Shares of HAS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.35. 7,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,364. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 328.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

