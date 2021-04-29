Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $105.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.06.
Shares of HAS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.35. 7,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,364. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,791,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 328.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 198,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.