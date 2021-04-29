Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €80.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.67 ($92.55).

Shares of ETR:SAX traded down €0.20 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, hitting €70.80 ($83.29). 31,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €52.15 ($61.35) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is €71.45 and its 200-day moving average is €72.60.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

