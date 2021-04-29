HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Update

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HAVLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,446. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

