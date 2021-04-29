HBT Financial, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $494.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1,416.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 119,914 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 908,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.