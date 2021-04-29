HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $71,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.08. 13,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

