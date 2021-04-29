HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,413,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 116.9% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

