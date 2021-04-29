HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,960 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $38,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $198.49 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

