HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.10. 8,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total value of $1,296,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 473.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 54.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

