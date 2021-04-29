HCI Group (HCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $80.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

